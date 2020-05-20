Summitry LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summitry LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,077,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,594,822. The stock has a market cap of $189.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

