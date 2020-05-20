Summitry LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 62,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,723,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,771,000 after buying an additional 390,093 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,364,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,655,000 after buying an additional 424,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. 3,195,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

