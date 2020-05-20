Summitry LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Summitry LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,385,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696,970. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $268.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

