Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Cfra boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,653,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154,838. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

