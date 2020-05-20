Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,867,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,002,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $212.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

