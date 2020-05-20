Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,934 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300,843 shares of company stock worth $52,556,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.24. 1,367,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,926. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

