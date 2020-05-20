Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.74. 1,492,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,003. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.46 and its 200-day moving average is $488.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

