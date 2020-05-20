Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.68. 1,858,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.67. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.