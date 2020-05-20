Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 511,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after acquiring an additional 243,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,340,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,422. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

