Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,076. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

