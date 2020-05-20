Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,935,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,906. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.61. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

