Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 4.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,662,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,311,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

