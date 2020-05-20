Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $11.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

