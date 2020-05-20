Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,077,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,594,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

