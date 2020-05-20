Swiss National Bank Buys 592,500 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.48% of Mcdonald’s worth $594,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 59,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 14,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.83. 4,653,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

