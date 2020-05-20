Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,203,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 882,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Starbucks worth $342,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 216.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $182,705,000 after buying an additional 1,766,835 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,572,696. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.