Swiss National Bank Has $257 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Stryker worth $257,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 85,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total value of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.26. 1,136,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.61. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

