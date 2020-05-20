Swiss National Bank Has $649.48 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,105,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023,400 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Exxon Mobil worth $649,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $3,055,993,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 21,756,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,694,156. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

