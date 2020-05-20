Swiss National Bank Has $779.12 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.47% of PepsiCo worth $779,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. 6,639,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

