Swiss National Bank Has $819.15 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Home Depot worth $819,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

HD traded down $7.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.10. 9,379,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.36. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

