TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.
TEL stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36.
TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.12.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
