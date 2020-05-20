TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.