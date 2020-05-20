The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 403.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 22,252,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

