The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 310.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,178 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after buying an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. 17,836,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238,514. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

