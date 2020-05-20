The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 17,836,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,238,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

