THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 25,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

