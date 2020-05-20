Towerpoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period.

EFA traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 32,827,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033,363. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

