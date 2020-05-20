Towerpoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.99. 3,877,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

