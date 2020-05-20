Towerpoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 131.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,864 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after acquiring an additional 845,674 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,071,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.93. 2,802,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,581. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.