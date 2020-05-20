Towerpoint Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 839.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IWN stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. 2,336,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,467. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $110.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

