Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,749,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,756,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.