Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 178 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 681,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,973,000 after buying an additional 269,858 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

