Towerpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.09. 1,433,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,204. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.