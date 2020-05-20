Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.30 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SOHO traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.85 ($1.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.05. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 107 ($1.41). The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

Dividend History for Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO)

