Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 14,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,657 shares of company stock worth $738,697 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,761,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. 789,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,063. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

