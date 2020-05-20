United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,570,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

