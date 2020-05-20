Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,349 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,550,000 after buying an additional 134,653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,750,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,569,000 after purchasing an additional 197,325 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $100.17. 1,540,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

