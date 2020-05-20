Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

VCM stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,768. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $238.93 million and a PE ratio of -106.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.94.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$10.85 to C$12.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

