VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VSL stock opened at GBX 57.43 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.87. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.65 ($1.25). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78, a current ratio of 60.98 and a quick ratio of 60.98.

In other VPC Specialty Lending Investments news, insider Richard Levy purchased 89,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £48,582.18 ($63,907.10).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

