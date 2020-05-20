Vulcan Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NYSE:VMC traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.25. 195,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,884. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.47. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

