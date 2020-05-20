Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,063.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.42. 855,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.87. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.