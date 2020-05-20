Westport Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.64. 131,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,596. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

