Westport Asset Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,381 shares of company stock worth $8,679,847. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $133.60. 196,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,692. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

