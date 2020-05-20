Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
NYSE:WPM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. 627,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,739. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 172.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.