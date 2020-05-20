Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. 627,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,739. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 172.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

