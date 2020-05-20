Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
WPM stock opened at C$65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$26.50 and a 1 year high of C$65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a PE ratio of 240.00.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
