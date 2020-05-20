Witan Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.34 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.90. Witan Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 149.84 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.50 ($3.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

In other news, insider Harry M. Henderson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($486,714.02). Also, insider John (Jack) Scott Perry purchased 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £167.26 ($220.02) per share, with a total value of £82,626.44 ($108,690.40). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 320,494 shares of company stock worth $56,462,644.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

