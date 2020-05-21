2,253 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.03.

Shares of HD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.15. 784,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.40. The company has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

