2,253 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.03.

Shares of HD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.15. 784,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.40. The company has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.