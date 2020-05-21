4,542 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,542 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 855,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

