80,266 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,387,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,287. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

