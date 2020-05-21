815,880 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 815,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,000. Charles Schwab makes up 2.5% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 8,817,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,781,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.