Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

